The many delights of growing older with our nation

”At eighty things do not occur; they recur.”

— Alan Bennett

Not necessarily. Surrendering to repetition is optional. Among the abundant pleasures of turning 80, in addition to being well beyond the danger of dying young, is this: Having become skillful at ignoring the merely recurring things, you have more brain cells to devote to other things worth noticing and trying.

“There is,” as George Santayana said, “no cure for birth and death, save to enjoy the interval.” So, as they approach the end of their intervals, 80-year-old martini drinkers — plucky octogenarians not intimidated by their busybody physicians — should expand their evening repertoire to include Manhattans. A ninth decade is a good time to acquire a new dog and name him Miles Davis, a tribute to the trumpeter whose magic it is never too late to discover. If 80-year-olds will make their smartphones’ ringtones the beginning of Frank Sinatra’s Summer Wind, even spam calls will trigger a taste of perfection.