The increasing danger of civic ignorance in America

We know — or think we know — why so many home-grown goons stormed the U.S. Capitol. Most notably, a defeated cult leader pumped his Kool-Aid down their throats.

But that’s not the whole story.

Donald Trump was able to gin them up because they were so dumbed down. They had no idea they were doing anything wrong. They felt justified to breach the legislative branch simply because the president had decreed it. They had no clue about separation of powers, or coequal branches of government, because they’d never learned about either. They truly believed that the vice president magically could overturn the election because they’d never learned how our democracy actually works.

For this, we can blame the demise of civics education in America.

In 1838, a young Abraham Lincoln warned in a speech that unless children are taught “reverence for the Constitution and its laws,” we might fall prey to “mobocratic” rule. What we suffered on Jan. 6 was a mobocrat invasion — perhaps a harbinger of the future.

In a new report released this week, a group called Educating for American Democracy tells the tale: