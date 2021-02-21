The good news that came out of the bad

President Joe Biden spoke for many Americans when he said, “This sad chapter in our history shows how fragile democracy is.”
As we have relived that sad and tragic day of Jan. 6 in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, we have been reminded that our democratic process is fragile and can be broken just as the glass in the Capitol doors and windows was broken by a mob of people who sought to make their will the law of the land by violent means.
But we have also seen that this democratic process can withstand such violent assault when men and women who we have elected to represent us pick up the pieces of the shattered process and find the strength and the courage to debate their very real differences in respectful ways that represent how strong the democratic process can be when we have the courage to follow it.
Regardless of whether you supported the impeachment of Trump and felt he should have been convicted for inciting a riot as the House managers so carefully and clearly argued, or whether you believed, with Sen. Mitch McConnell, that the Senate did not have the power to convict a president who was no longer in office, we all should feel a measure of pride in the fact that this trial was conducted in a peaceful way that allowed strong differences to be discussed and resolved by votes rather than by violence.
Many commentators have been quick to condemn those 43 Republican senators who voted to acquit President Trump. Others have been just as quick to suggest that those in the House who brought these charges of impeachment did so only to force a “political show trial.” Such comments have presumed that the men and women in the House and the Senate lacked political courage, but they have done little to recognize the fact that it took courage to vote their conscience knowing that the media would be quick to judge their motives and slow to try to understand their reasons for casting their vote as they did.
In 1630, John Winthrop delivered his sermon titled “A Model of Christian Charity” that we know today as “A City on a Hill.” He warned those who had come to America to create a new life for themselves and for their children that this would not be an easy task and “the onely way to avoyde this shipwracke, and to provide for our posterity, is to followe the counsell of Micah, to doe justly, to love mercy, to walk humbly with our God.”
He also warned of the results if they failed to follow this advice.
”For wee must consider that wee shall be as a citty upon a hill. The eies of all people are upon us. Soe that if wee shall deale falsely with our God in this worke wee have undertaken, and soe cause him to withdrawe his present help from us, wee shall be made a story and a by-word through the world. Wee shall open the mouthes of enemies to speake evill of the ways of God, and all professors for God’s sake. Wee shall shame the faces of many of God’s worthy servants, and cause theire prayers to be turned into curses upon us till wee be consumed out of the good land whither wee are a goeing.”
Today, most Americans know that our democratic form of government has come perilously close to being “made a story and a by-word through the world” as we and the world have seen our democratic process literally shattered on Jan. 6. We also should realize, however, that later that same day the Congress completed its work of certifying the votes of the Electoral College, and in this second impeachment trial we have seen this process continue to work. It may not have reached the conclusion you had hoped it would reach, but it has been resolved by votes rather than violence. Democracy, as Winston Churchill reminded us, is not a perfect form of government. We are not a perfect people. But this form of government has offered us the opportunity to govern ourselves in a peaceful way when we have had the courage to do so.
So, whether you agree or disagree with the verdict of the trial, you should realize that many men and women have stood as “worthy servants,” at no small cost to themselves, and have picked up the shattered pieces of our democratic process and attempted to put it back in order.
Now “we the people” must work to follow the advice of Micah “to do justly, to love mercy, to walk humbly with our God.” Nothing less will allow us to avoid “this shipwreck” of political bickering that has almost cost us the democratic process.
Blanche Henderson Brick is a retired professor of history at Blinn College in Bryan.