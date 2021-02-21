The good news that came out of the bad

In 1630, John Winthrop delivered his sermon titled “A Model of Christian Charity” that we know today as “A City on a Hill.” He warned those who had come to America to create a new life for themselves and for their children that this would not be an easy task and “the onely way to avoyde this shipwracke, and to provide for our posterity, is to followe the counsell of Micah, to doe justly, to love mercy, to walk humbly with our God.”

He also warned of the results if they failed to follow this advice.

”For wee must consider that wee shall be as a citty upon a hill. The eies of all people are upon us. Soe that if wee shall deale falsely with our God in this worke wee have undertaken, and soe cause him to withdrawe his present help from us, wee shall be made a story and a by-word through the world. Wee shall open the mouthes of enemies to speake evill of the ways of God, and all professors for God’s sake. Wee shall shame the faces of many of God’s worthy servants, and cause theire prayers to be turned into curses upon us till wee be consumed out of the good land whither wee are a goeing.”