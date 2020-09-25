The election choice is between socialism and democracy

Too many people believe that the coming election means choosing between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. It does not.
It means voters have a choice between socialism and democracy. That difference explains the importance of the election. Let me explain socialism by referring to different positions held by the two political parties by asking questions:
• If you currently rent an apartment, do you hope to buy your own single-finally home? Do you believe the federal government should determine where you may buy/build and the size of your home? Do you believe that affordable housing is a human right?
• Do you believe prisons should be abolished as quickly as possible and increase clemency?
• Do you believe that the U.S. defense system and budget should be reduced?
• Do you believe in decreased funding for police? In moving funds to social workers? In banning sales of military-style fire arms to citizens? Eliminating all online sales of fire arms to citizen?
• Do you believe that the U.S. should provide affordable medical care to everyone, including people here illegally as well as those in our dominions and territories, such as the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico,
• Do you believe the US should provide affordable medical care and college to the same groups?
• Do you believe that all Americans should be forced to use Medicare and drop their private insurance?
• Do you believe all current student debt should be canceled?
• Do you believe that the U.S. should remain a sovereign nation, which means it controls its borders?
• Do you believe that marijuana should be legalized?
• Do you believe that the New Green Deal should be implemented whatever the cost?
• Do you believe all fossil fuel use should be abolished?
• Do you believe that the federal government should determine all public school curricula?
• Do you believe in school choice and that parents should have input into what their children learn?
• Do you believe that environmental regulation should be done only by the federal government?
• Do you believe people here illegally should have the right to vote?
• Do you believe that the U.S. should have no limit to the number of people who want to enter the U.S. illegally?
• Do you believe that China poses a major threat to the U.S.? Do you think universities should worry about theft of intellectual property by Chinese faculty and students?
• Do you believe that the federal government should determine the minimum wage for every worker in the U.S.?
• Do you believe that all workers should unionize, including teachers?
If you say “yes” to nearly all these questions, then you are a Democratic voter. If you say “no” to these questions, then you likely will vote Republican. If you do not understand why you said “yes” — and the cost of “yes” — then you are asking the right questions.
You may want to check Bernie Sanders website and the 116-page Democratic National Committee platform.
But if you think socialism is acceptable, please remember that it has never worked. Once it is established, it is impossible to remove.
Elizabeth Tebeaux is professor emerita from Texas A&M University. She lives in College Station.
