The election choice is between socialism and democracy

• Do you believe that all Americans should be forced to use Medicare and drop their private insurance?

• Do you believe all current student debt should be canceled?

• Do you believe that the U.S. should remain a sovereign nation, which means it controls its borders?

• Do you believe that marijuana should be legalized?

• Do you believe that the New Green Deal should be implemented whatever the cost?

• Do you believe all fossil fuel use should be abolished?

• Do you believe that the federal government should determine all public school curricula?

• Do you believe in school choice and that parents should have input into what their children learn?

• Do you believe that environmental regulation should be done only by the federal government?

• Do you believe people here illegally should have the right to vote?

• Do you believe that the U.S. should have no limit to the number of people who want to enter the U.S. illegally?