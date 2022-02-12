The Eagle wraps up candidates' Q&A

The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail 5 p.m. is Feb. 18. Applications for the voter to fill out and return are available from the Brazos County Clerk or the voter can write a letter stating his or her name, local address, address where they are, reason why they’re voting absentee, and party preference. It must include the voter’s signature. The voter can fax from out of county or mail it to: Brazos County Elections Administrator Office, 300 E. Wm. J. Bryan Parkway, Ste 100, Bryan to BrazosVotes@brazoscountytx.gov.