The Eagle wraps up candidates' Q&A
The Eagle wraps up candidates' Q&A

Today, The Eagle concludes its questions and answers with the the Brazos County candidates in contested races in the March 1 Republican and Democratic primaries.

Today's questions and answers are from two Republicans running for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 and three Democrats seeking the Precinct 4 justice of the peace position.

Early voting starts on Monday and continues every day through Feb. 25, with the exception of Presidents' Day on Feb. 21.

Any registered voter in Texas may cast an early ballot.

Voters may vote in the Republican Primary or the Democratic Primary, but not both.

Hours for early voting 

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 22 through Feb. 25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polls are closed Feb. 21 for Presidents Day.

Early voting locations

Brazos County Election Administrator Office, 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan

Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road at North Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan

Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan Ave., Bryan

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road

Memorial Student Center-Room L526, Texas A&M University campus

The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail 5 p.m. is Feb. 18. Applications for the voter to fill out and return are available from the Brazos County Clerk or the voter can write a letter stating his or her name, local address, address where they are, reason why they’re voting absentee, and party preference. It must include the voter’s signature. The voter can fax from out of county or mail it to: Brazos County Elections Administrator Office, 300 E. Wm. J. Bryan Parkway, Ste 100, Bryan to BrazosVotes@brazoscountytx.gov.

Here are the final contested candidates in ballot order:

