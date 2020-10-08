The coronavirus: Many Dems can't find empathy for Trump

So for some, Trump and his allies contracting the virus is a “tiny glimpse that those in power are just as vulnerable as we are” and a sign that the universe’s justice wheel is catching up to a man who’s tried to divorce himself from the consequences of his horrific actions, Maza told me.

“People don’t wish for death because they’re having a bad day,” Maza said. “They’re doing it because they’re hopeless about their ability to be heard.”

I feel hopeless in this current political climate. The stakes in November were already so high. But now, the Supreme Court likely will get a new conservative justice who could overturn a woman’s right to choose. That justice will have been the third appointed by a president who lost the popular vote. How am I supposed to remain civil and polite, in the face of a system so appallingly unfair and antidemocratic?

Matthew Feinberg, a professor at the University of Toronto, told me that humans are largely “bounded in their empathy.” And while empathy is considered a good thing, having boundaries to it “actually helped us and our ancestors survive.”