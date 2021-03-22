The Catholic Church maintains its basic rules

So when the Vatican came out and said that it would not bless same-sex unions, it shouldn’t have been a surprise, even with this kinder, gentler pope. The sacrament of matrimony is reserved for two people — one heterosexual man and one heterosexual woman.

It is not designed for two gay men, or two lesbians, regardless of how devoted they are to one another.

That is why the old term “living in sin” was coined. A man and a woman living together with biblical knowledge of each other (and possibly of the Bible, too) also is condemned by the church.

There is a very bright line about what sort of union gets the sacramental imprimatur.

You might say, well, okay but why can’t they “bless” the union without giving it sacramental gravitas? That’s easy. How do you approve something that violates your rules? If you have any sense of self-preservation, you don’t.

Some have taken that as yet another insult to the LGBT community. Others have gone so far as to say that the church cares more about protecting pedophile priests than it does about the feelings of devout gays and lesbians. Totally expected, totally trite.