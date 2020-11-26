Thanksgiving story defies myth and history

[Editor’s note: This is an expanded and revised version of a column that ran in The Eagle in 2010.]

Thanksgiving 2020: Never has a meal been so complicated by public health. Most years on the fourth Thursday in November, Americans sit down to eat with family and friends. This year, unfortunately, we must guard against COVID-19 becoming an unwelcome guest at the meal.

The pandemic will add a sad chapter to a holiday caught up in myth. What do I mean? Most of us still cling to the notion that the Pilgrims sat down with Indians for a big meal of turkey, cornbread, cranberries and pumpkin pie. The Pilgrims dressed in black, and the Indians wore feathers and colorful beads.

It is a charming story, but it’s a fabrication. The Pilgrims of the Plymouth Colony in today’s Massachusetts did, in fact, share a meal with the Wampanoag Indians in the autumn of 1621. The rest of the details, however, are uncertain.

Though they don’t have much evidence, historians and archaeologists do have an educated hypothesis of what the Pilgrims and Indians ate, how they ate, and what they wore at that first Thanksgiving meal. The historical facts are not at all like the scene usually painted in elementary school.