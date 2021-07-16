Texas should be the model for secure voting

Here in Texas, last spring, poorly written instructions in Travis County kept more than 4,600 people from casting a mail-in ballot in their primary runoffs.

Less spectacularly, in 2012, long waits caused an estimated 500,000 people to give up and not vote. In response, a presidential commission in 2014 recommended no citizen be forced to wait more than 30 minutes to vote. While most people vote in less than 10 minutes, residents of minority districts nationwide have significantly longer waits than Anglo voters.

Over the past few decades, voting has become easier and more secure nationwide. The number of people voting early or by mail has grown from 32 million (25% of all voters) in 2008 to 101 million (65%) in 2020.

Several states, including Republican Utah and Democratic Oregon, vote almost entirely by mail. Their well designed systems enable people to track their ballots by their barcodes, correct (“cure”) minor mistakes, do not suffer from fraud and actually encourage more thoughtful voting.