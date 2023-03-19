As part of the annual Brazos Valley Reads project, Emmy Pérez — Texas Poet Laureate 2020 and USA Fellow 2022 — will present “From Storytelling Roots: Poetics of Resistance, Belonging, & Love” at 7 p.m. April 3 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.

The event is free to the public and will include a question and answer section at the end of her presentation, as well as a book signing from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. after the reading.

Pérez’s presentation will feature her poems from “With The River on Our Face” as well as work from “Solstice”and will include new poems from a forthcoming collection.

Pérez is the chair of the creative writing department of the College of Fine Arts at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She holds the Dr. Robert S. Nelsen Professorship in Mexican American Studies, 2021-2024 and is an affiliate faculty member in Mexican American Studies.

Pérez is a luminary writer, a lush, lyrical voice for the borderlands.

According to Lorraine Berry, Pérez “sings the borderlands between America and Mexico, a contested land where identity and nationality are under constant surveillance. Her poetry forces the reader to feel the people who live in those lands.

“In poems that follow the currents of the Rio Grande, she re-immerses readers in the waters where we all developed, fills our senses with the scent of blooming roses, of burning mesquite, and crashes us into the barriers erected to prevent the development of cross-border relationships.

“Reading Pérez ignites the desire to experience the heat and the sere landscape, and generates anger at the destruction of all that flourishes there.”

Poet Octavio Quintanilla writes of Perez’s work, “in her most recent poetry collection, “With the River on Our Face,” Emmy Pérez takes us on a hike up and down the Río Grande (in Mexico, Río Bravo), showing us its banks at El Paso and then south to El Valle (the Rio Grande Valley). Although these poems are a celebration of the region’s people, flora, and fauna, Pérez also calls attention to social issues that persist in this part of America, specifically with those having to do with the militarization of the South Texas border.

“A cartographer of language, Pérez maps the fluidity and vibrancy of the Rio Grande Valley by cataloguing what has always been here, and which outsiders, sometimes natives, often fail to see: a living, thriving place, a place teeming with life and culture.

“Anyone who has driven on Expressway 83 from McAllen to Brownsville, or vice versa, has undoubtedly seen the water tower on the side of the road with Freddy Fender’s smiling face. Pérez includes these details to counter oversimplification and abstraction: she wants our senses to awaken, to see carrizo and chapulines; to hear chachalacas and the rattle of snakes; to taste toronjas and sugarcane; to get lost in the ébanos and montes. It is all here, these images, these nouns, scattered like seeds on the page.”

Barnes and Noble Bookstores in College Station will have copies for Pérez’s books for sale.

Brazos Valley Reads is a community reading program designed to encourage a shared cultural experience in the Brazos Valley.

Founded by the department of English at Texas A&M University and now in its 19th year, Brazos Valley Reads brings internationally celebrated authors to the Brazos Valley. Past authors include Attica Locke, Colson Whitehead, Elizabeth Acevedo, Geraldine Brooks, Julia Alvarez, Tim O’Brien, Sandra Cisneros, Sherman Alexie, Tayari Jones, and Maxine Hong Kingston.

Bringing Pérez to Texas A&M has been a collaborative effort. The Texas A&M department of English and the College of Liberal Arts will sponsor Pérez’s visit. The department of English is organizing this event through the Brazos Valley Reads Committee. Brazos Valley Reads has received support from Barnes and Noble at Texas A&M University, The Eagle, the LAUNCH Undergraduate Research, Honors, and Learning communities and the Bryan and College Station Public Library System.

Pérez is a nationally acclaimed poet who received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York Foundation for the Arts, and the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown. Since 2008, she has been a member of the Macondo Writers’ Workshop for socially engaged writers.

For more information about Emmy Pérez, please see her official website: emmyperez.com/about.html