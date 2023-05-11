Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s proposal to end tenure with the aim of curbing woke teachings on university campuses has become quite a dilemma for the Texas Legislature.

Sensing liberal leanings on many university campuses, eliminating tenure, it seems, would give the Legislature greater leverage over emerging social issues. Such a policy would not only have devastating effects on recruiting quality faculty, but could become a Pandora’s box by creating a toxic environment against other social views by those in power.

This does not have to be a dilemma. There is a better option — more positive ones, that would provide greater benefits to students, faculty, and administrators.

From time to time, legislators and regents have expressed concerns as to how hard faculty is working. And ,more recently, what is faculty teaching? Both areas are vitally important, yet there’s a third: How is teaching being managed”?

Based on a 39-year career in higher education within The Texas A&M University System, I feel not only inclined, but obligated to offer a few helpful insights.

In my first decade, I witnessed first-hand the genius of the nation’s land grant system in agriculture throughout Texas and beyond. The symbiotic relationship between teaching, research, and extension has become the model and envy of the world. Following three years as assistant to the Texas A&M president, I served 17 years as executive director for Planning and Institutional Research working under eight chief academic officers during a time when Texas A&M was the fastest growing university in the nation. I retired after nine years as associate vice chancellor, having worked alongside a host of gifted A&M System academic officers.

Apart from being a guest lecture in graduate classes at Texas A&M University and The University of Texas, I have no official teaching credentials. Yet, through hands-on experience from “inside the clock,” at multi-levels, I gained valuable insights relative to the workings of a university. With college costs spiraling upwards, a practical appraisal of academic affairs is warranted.

Unlike business, universities have no bottom line to measure efficiency and effectiveness. Yet, like business, there are operational measures that, properly applied, can ensure greater fairness and equity for students and faculty.

For decades, the two most common methods of measuring faculty teaching loads have been weekly contact hours and student-to-faculty ratio. These metrics are so broad they provide no real or useful indication of performance. And too, neither are well understood nor highly regarded by regents, legislators or the general public.

Due largely to frequent turnover in top academic posts, many academic administrators begin without the benefit of essential benchmark tools. New appointees often come with a limited knowledge of the intricacies of the state’s multi-disciplinary, formula driven funding system. Without proper tools, it’s all too easy to fall prey to incremental budgeting.

Funding for higher education in Texas has been based on student-to-faculty ratios by discipline and level. Yet in 1996, under the leadership of state Sen. Bill Ratliff, the multi-faceted, 13-element formula system effectively was collapsed into two: one for general academics, the other for infrastructure. At the time, many mistakenly believed that the heart — student-to-faculty ratios by discipling and level — had been lost. To the contrary, “the baby was not thrown out with the bathwater.”

Actually, classroom teaching became the principal, if not sole means, for funding all academic programs.

Consequently, great disparities now exist in teaching faculty among and within colleges. Such resource inequities severely impact both students and faculty. I have assessed faculty teaching loads from all six major university systems, two independent universities, and one private. I have done teaching load assessments for four major out-of-state universities plus institutions in three foreign countries.

Each study strongly confirmed the validity and relevance of student-to-faculty ratios incorporated in the Texas formula system.

Statewide, I have seen situations in which class size varied from as small as 19 up to 453 within the same department and instructional level. And from as low as six to as high as 457 students in a similar department. I have seen cases where faculty in one department are teaching almost five times (458%) the prescribed load. Yet, at the same institution, another department’s faculty is teaching at half (53%) of the prescribed norm. Such disparities exist not only in Texas but are fairly common in other states.

These practices are not in the best interest of students or the faculty; and most certainly, not what parents believe they are paying for.

I suggest that the Legislature, instead of ending tenure, encourage governing university regents, chancellors and presidents to evaluate management practices and principles. Namely, establish uniform standards to ensure equity in teaching resources, establish optimal class sizes, monitor teaching loads and monitor the use of equivalent credits.

Improvements in these areas would be of greater benefit to universities than canceling tenure. And too, they would go a long way toward reestablishing the trust of legislators, regents and the general public.

It’s still better, “to light one candle than curse the darkness.”