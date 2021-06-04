Texas lawsuit against mandatory vaccinations is unnecessary

Rather, the name refers to a set of 10 principles enumerated by the U.S. military tribunal that presided over the famous trial of the Nazi doctors. That trial, known as U.S.A. v. Brandt, resulted in a written opinion that included 10 principles for delineating permissible experimentation, which are now referred to as the Nuremberg Code. The one that’s relevant for our purposes is the very first: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” Needless to say, the Nazis’ experimentation on human subjects featured no consent at all.

But the fact that the code isn’t really law is unlikely to bring any comfort to vaccine skeptics. And the lack-of-consent point is not the point the plaintiffs are really trying to press, anyway. They want to promote the view that the vaccines are experimental.

As a matter of federal regulation, the COVID-19 vaccines have received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Ordinary, non-emergency authorization means the FDA has determined that a drug is safe and effective, a process that usually takes a few years. Emergency authorization happens when there is an emergency, no available alternative, and studies establish safety in the light of available evidence. It’s a lower standard, one that considers safety but doesn’t require medium-term follow-up.