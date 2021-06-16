Texas is trying to whitewash its racist heritage

I must warn you in advance that this is not satire. This news is real.

Last week, the Republican governor of Texas signed a law creating “The 1836 Project,” a feat of “patriotic education” that will celebrate the purportedly glorious founding of the Texas Republic.

At his signing photo-op, Gov. Greg Abbott said: “To keep Texas the best state in the nation, we can never forget WHY our state is so exceptional.” The 1836 Project will ensure that future generations will “understand Texas values. Together, we’ll keep our rich history alive.” The project will promote “the principles that make Texas Texas,” especially the state’s “legacy of economic prosperity.”

Hey, bring it on! I trust that the Texas white people’s party, in its quest to provide a true education about 1836, will feature Section 9 of the original Texas Constitution: