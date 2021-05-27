Texas can't use trickery to violate the Constitution

Beyond the way it undermines the rule of law, there are serious further limitations to the legal logic of the Texas approach.

Even though the Texas law isn’t enforceable by state prosecutors, it would have to be applied by the state’s courts. And state judges are also state actors. It follows that federal courts should be able to order state courts not to apply the unconstitutional law — even before someone brings a lawsuit.

This reasoning is supported by a landmark civil rights case, Shelley v. Kraemer, in which the Supreme Court held that state courts could not enforce a racially restrictive covenant that prohibited property in a housing development from being sold to Black people. The justices said that state courts counted as state actors because they would be enforcing the law.

True, the tradition is to sue state prosecutors, not judges, to block enforcement. But that’s because the Texas subterfuge hasn’t really been tried before.

Imagine if the Texas law granted civil damages against anyone who ran a racially integrated lunch counter, in gross violation of the 14th Amendment guarantee of equal protection of the laws. The federal courts would surely be able to bar the state courts from applying the unconstitutional law. The anti-abortion law is no different.