Texas-based companies oppose voter bills

They tried to send applications for mail ballots to all 2.4 million of its registered voters, and set up multiple mail ballot drop-off sites at county clerk satellite offices. But those efforts were stymied by Texas Republicans.

Hughes’ bill restricts voting hours to between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., bars 24-hour voting sites; blocks drive-through voting; and limits the authority of local officials to try things such as “soliciting” mail ballot applications from voters.

Senate Bill 7 was given emergency status by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in March, allowing immediate consideration by legislators.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Senate’s presiding officer, made it a priority. It passed the Senate on an 18-13 Republican-Democrat party-line vote, after a Wednesday Senate session that stretched into the wee hours of April 1.

But large Texas-based corporations, such as American Airlines of Fort Worth and Dell Technologies of Round Rock and Southwest Airlines of Dallas, had learned from the Georgia companies’ experience: Don’t wait around until the bill becomes law to speak up.