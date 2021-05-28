Texas A&M deserves an A grade for its pandemic response

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for more than a year now, it has had the strange effect of feeling like it’s lasted a lifetime. Yet simultaneously, it feels like I was learning how to do the renegade dance (not well, by the way) on TikTok during peak quarantine yesterday. A triumphant return to normalcy is upon us, though!

For the most part, Texas A&M has done an excellent job of handling the pandemic. Things started off a little rough, sure. However, I challenge you to find someone who had a smooth transition from normal life to pandemic life.

A&M’s handling of the pandemic deserves an “A” rating for many reasons, but for time’s sake, I’ll name only a few.

First and foremost is the university’s COVID-19 testing program. Early on in the fall semester, kiosks were set up across campus to test for the coronavirus. All students have to do is walk up, schedule an appointment and in just a few minutes they’ll have a plastic stick in their mouth. Shortly after that, usually a day or two, they will have their results emailed to them. It’s as easy as 1-2-3! It also should be mentioned that this service comes free of charge.