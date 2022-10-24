Taking a look at CS Council Places 1 & 2

With early voting in the Nov. 8 starting today, The Eagle takes a look at the contested College Station Place 1 and Place 2 races.
Place 1 Councilman Bob Brick is term-limited and cannot run again this year. Place 2 Councilman John Crompton chose not to seek reelection.
In College Station, candidates are elected at-large, so all voters in the city may cast ballots in these council races.
Early voting in the Nov. 8 election begins Monday morning and continues through Oct. 30 at five locations:
Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan.
Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan.
Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan.
College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility — 1603 Graham Road, College Station.
College Station City Hall — 1101 Texas Ave., Bush 4141 Community Room.
Hours for early voting are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30, and 7a.m.to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Voters must present one of seven forms of identification:
Texas driver’s license
Texas election ID certificate
Texas personal ID card
Texas handgun license
U.S. military ID with photo
U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph
U.S. passport
Here is a look at Places 1 and 2 on the College Station, in ballot order: