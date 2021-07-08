Switching to off-year elections is a bad idea

Leaders should have more faith in, and respect for, College Station voters than to believe they cannot make informed choices (or refrain from doing so). We should not be allowed to define or limit the electorate in a way that pleases personal policy choices.

Finally, we should not move municipal elections to make it easier for municipal candidates to campaign. Candidates necessarily bear the cost and effort of running for public office. Taxpayers and residents are not in the business of making life easier or less expensive for candidates.

Our elected leaders should have the courage to campaign on an even playing field. To limit the ability of College Station residents to vote on the issues that impact them most is at best incredibly misguided, and, at worst, a cynical political ploy to tip the scales in favor of a single interest group or point of view.

This matter should not be confused with broader election integrity issues. Everyone who loves America wants free and fair elections in which every lawfully cast ballot is counted. Freedom-loving Americans also want as many people as possible to participate in such elections. Only then can elected officials truly lead with legitimacy and mandates that reflect the will of a majority of voters.