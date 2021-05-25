Supreme Court is not 'undemocratic'

Wednesday marked the first meeting of a commission appointed by President Joe Biden to study possible changes to the Supreme Court including an increase in its size — aka “court-packing.”

But Demand Justice, a group that advocates adding four justices to the nine-member court, thinks that Democrats can’t wait for the commission to conclude its work before moving to expand the court.

One reason for urgency, it suggests, is the possibility that the court might overrule Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

That’s not a far-fetched fear. Last week the justices announced that they will review a Mississippi law that would outlaw most abortions after 15 weeks of a pregnancy — a frontal assault on the principle enunciated in Roe and later cases that women have a right to abortion before a fetus is viable.

It may make sense for advocates of enlarging the court to add the threat to Roe to their rhetorical arsenal. But there’s also a risk of muddling their message.

Until now, the most eloquent arguments for enlarging the court have been based on the idea that a conservative Supreme Court is stifling democracy.