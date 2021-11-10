Suits filed over Texas redistricting

One thing that redistricting provides every decade is a full-employment act for skilled election-law attorneys.
This year, it’s even more complicated than usual, because several Republican-led states, including Texas, are passing laws making it harder to vote — in the name of “Election Integrity.”
The flurry of lawsuits included one filed on Thursday by the federal Department of Justice, challenging that new Texas voting law. Three others filed by Democratic members of the Texas House and Senate, charge that the new district maps drawn by Republicans for both legislative bodies are racially discriminatory or violate a constitution redistricting rule.
Texas’s new voting law passed in Gov. Greg Abbott’s third called special session. after Democrats gave up on fleeing to break a quorum. The governor had called the third special session, making good on an earlier threat to keep calling special sessions — which only the governor can do — until the new voting law was passed.
The new law — Senate Bill 1 — passed in September, and Abbott signed it on Sept. 7, saying it would promote “trust and confidence in our elections.”
The federal suit charges the Texas law’s new voter ID requirements for mail-in ballots, and limits on voter assistance, violate federal voting and civil rights protections.
“Our democracy depends on the right of eligible voters to cast a ballot and to have that ballot counted,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “The Justice Department will continue to use all the authorities at its disposal to protect this fundamental pillar of our society.”
The three lawsuits brought by the Democratic legislators challenging the legislative redistricting maps were filed on Nov.2.
Two of the lawsuits contesting the new map for the Texas House of Representatives were filed by the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, which includes 41 of the 150 House members — 40 Democrats and one Republican.
One was filed in federal district court in Austin, charging the new districts are discriminatory.
The second was filed in state district court, also in Austin, arguing that the new House map violates the state Constitution’s “county line rule,” which limits how counties can be carved up in redistricting.
“Texas politicians undermined representative democracy to remain in power for the next decade at the expense of Texas voters,” said State Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, and chairman of the caucus.
The third case was filed on behalf of State Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson, and six Tarrant County voters, in a separate federal lawsuit in Austin, arguing that her district was dismantled to favor future Republican candidates in “one of the most extreme racial gerrymanders in the country.”
Powell’s district was ripped in half, splitting minority communities, and stranding many residents in districts dominated by far-off voters with far different concerns, the lawsuit said.
“With full knowledge of where Tarrant County’s Black, Latino, and Asian voters reside, the map-drawers acted with racially discriminatory intent,” the lawsuit argued.
In recent weeks, several other suits have been filed challenging the maps as a discriminatory effort to boost Republican candidates by ignoring the state’s rapidly growing non-white populations.
The 2020 federal census showed that Texas added 4 million people over the past decade, with 95% of them being people of color.
Republican legislators insisted the maps were drawn without race being considered at all. But the Mexican American caucus’s lawsuit argued that the mapmakers had plenty of notice of the impact their maps would have on non-white Texans.
Despite that growth — which enabled Texas to gain two more congressional districts as the nation’s 435 congressional districts are re-allocated among the states every 10 years to reflect population changes — the Republican lawmakers managed to lower the number of congressional districts in which Latino and minority voters can elect a candidate of their choice.
“This turns the concept of representative democracy on its head,” the caucus lawsuit said.
“These racially gerrymandered maps minimize the voting power of our Latino, Black and Asian Communities,” said state Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston, and legal counsel for the caucus. “Texans deserve a map that provides them a fair chance to elect their candidate of choice.”
Despite the contested maps, current and would-be legislators already are choosing and campaigning in some of the newly drawn districts.
Longtime U. S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, has survived in Congress for 25 years, despite having his district redrawn every which way.
His current District 35 takes in much of East Austin, then runs down Interstate 35 and picks up a good-sized chunk of San Antonio. He will relinquish it to run in a newly drawn District 37 concentrated in West and central Austin — where Doggett grew up.
Three progressive office-holders are showing interest in District 35: Progressive Austin City Council member Greg Casar; Austin State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez; and San Antonio State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer.
Look for those kinds of prospecting missions all over the state — just in case the courts approve the new maps.
Contact Dave McNeely at davemcneely111@gmail.com.