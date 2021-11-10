Suits filed over Texas redistricting

“Our democracy depends on the right of eligible voters to cast a ballot and to have that ballot counted,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “The Justice Department will continue to use all the authorities at its disposal to protect this fundamental pillar of our society.”

The three lawsuits brought by the Democratic legislators challenging the legislative redistricting maps were filed on Nov.2.

Two of the lawsuits contesting the new map for the Texas House of Representatives were filed by the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, which includes 41 of the 150 House members — 40 Democrats and one Republican.

One was filed in federal district court in Austin, charging the new districts are discriminatory.

The second was filed in state district court, also in Austin, arguing that the new House map violates the state Constitution’s “county line rule,” which limits how counties can be carved up in redistricting.

“Texas politicians undermined representative democracy to remain in power for the next decade at the expense of Texas voters,” said State Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, and chairman of the caucus.