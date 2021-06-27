Students should want COVID vaccine

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have been yearning for the bygone life they once took for granted. But many of those most impatient to return to normal have been the least willing to help us get there. First, some people refused to wear masks. Now, some — often the same ones — balk at getting vaccinated.

This resistance is behind a lawsuit filed by eight students against Indiana University, which is requiring all students, faculty and staff at all campuses to be inoculated against the virus for the fall semester. The school says exceptions will be “extremely limited,” covering only those with religious objections or certain medical conditions.

The point is to move past the onerous restrictions and precautions that have made college life unrecognizable. “Classrooms, labs, housing, dining, recreation and other campus facilities will return to pre-pandemic capacities, with no physical distancing required,” says Indiana University. “Classes will be held in person in typical classroom settings.”

Dining halls will return to normal service. Indoor events involving 250 or fewer people will go on as though it were 2019. Zoom will be a thing of the past. Oh, and everyone who is vaccinated can stow their masks.