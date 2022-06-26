Still searching for the perfect America

As we approach July 4th, we face grave concerns over the political and cultural polarization of our country.

The House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Insurrection of 2021 has been hearing testimony related to the conduct of the then-president of the United States in fostering this insurrection. Never before has a president been charged with such an act to overthrow the peaceful transfer of power in the United States, the very cornerstone of our republic.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan reminded us that “The orderly transfer of authority as called for in the Constitution routinely takes place as it has for almost two centuries and few of us stop to think how unique we really are. In the eyes of many in the world, this every-4-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle.”

Thomas Jefferson, the man who was most responsible for writing the Declaration of Independence, became President in 1800 in one of the most politically divisive elections in our history and reminded his fellow citizens in his Inaugural Address that “this government,” was “the world’s best hope.”

He also stated that “every difference of opinion is not a difference of principle. We have called by different names brethren of the same principle. We are all republicans—we are all federalists.”

Joseph Ellis wrote in his book “American Sphinx: The Character of Thomas Jefferson” that “the most revolutionary feature of his elevation to the presidency was its routine character … the most significant events were those that did not happen.”

Today, however, we are witness to the events that did happen on Jan. 6 in our Capitol.

We are, indeed, living in historic times. We need to remember, however, that every generation of Americans has faced its own challenges to maintain this very strong but very fragile democratic Republic.

In Jefferson’s election in 1800, the election not only divided the country on the kind of government to support, but there was the issue of how the president was elected.

At that time there was no clear identification of the candidates according to parties or the position they were seeking. Even though Aaron Burr was running as Jefferson’s vice president, he received the same number of electoral votes as Jefferson.

But according to Alexander Hamilton — who would later die in a duel with Aaron Burr — Burr’s“private character is not defended by his most partial friends … . Mr. Burr [is] the most unfit man in the United States for the office of President.”

Because Burr lacked the integrity to uphold the process that had been created in the Constitution, the election would be decided by the House of Representatives, where the Federalists blocked the majority necessary for Jefferson’s selection for six days and 36 ballots.

In 2001, Vice President Al Gore presided over the certification of the electoral votes which he lost by some 500 Florida votes. To Gore’s credit, he did uphold the Constitution, and there was a peaceful transfer of power rather than a violent attack on the Capitol.

The insurrection of 2021 also involved Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to do as the president asked him to do by declaring the certified electoral votes of certain states invalid.

As Judge J. Michael Luttig testified before the House Committee, “There was no historical precedent from the beginning … in 1789 … to support the possibility of the vice president of the U.S. counting alternative votes that had not been certified by the states. …No basis at all.”

So, in 1800, we have the behavior of the vice presidential candidate acting to prevent Thomas Jefferson, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, from being certified as president of the United States, while in 2001 and 2021 we have two vice presidents upholding the Constitution by refusing to prevent the election of the president.

In 1775, Dr. Joseph Warren, one of the first patriots to die in the American Revolution, told his fellow patriots that, “Our country is in danger, but not to be despaired of. ... On you depend the fortunes of America. You are to decide the important questions upon which rests the happiness and the liberty of millions yet unborn. Act worthy of yourselves.”

In 2022, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House Select Committee, reminded us that “There are times we think the danger has passed — but our system will fail but for people like you.”

We are living in difficult and demanding times, but we have been here before.

We all must “act worthy” of the nation we have inherited and continue to support it as “the world’s best hope” of creating “one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.”

Blanche Henderson Brick is a retired professor of history at Blinn College in Bryan.