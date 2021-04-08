Still not ready to shake off the pandemic precautions

It’s difficult to know exactly where the virus stands right now. Every day, it seems, there’s a new directive from the mayor, the governor and the federal government.

As we celebrated President Joe Biden’s news that he had exceeded his initial goal of administering 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office and was increasing it to 200 million, the CDC burst our bubble.

Even as more people are being vaccinated, new COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country. That doesn’t make sense. The vaccine was supposed to keep that from happening, wasn’t it?

Though some 158 million people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, it isn’t nearly enough to stop an anticipated new surge the virus. Health officials are pleading with Americans to take precautions.

Our fears intensified last week when CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she was “scared” and felt “impending doom” about where the country is headed. The average number of new cases increased by 10% to about 60,000 cases a day, she said. Hospitalizations and deaths are up as well.

Later, the CDC had to walk back Walensky’s statement that vaccinated people never become infected or transmit the virus. If she’s correct, people wondered, why do we still have to wear masks?