Still a limited place for no-knock warrants

As a young prosecutor, I didn’t tend to worry whether no-knock entry was specifically justified in individual cases. Armed resistance and evidence destruction are possible any time cops need to enter a home, so requesting no-knock entry reflexively made sense.

Around the country, no-knocks became far too common. In the 1980s, courts granted around 1,500 such warrants a year. The most accurate data reflects that by 2010, the figure was 60,000 to 70,000 a year. Between 2010 and 2016, at least 94 civilians and 13 police officers died in no-knock or very brief-knocking raids.

The searches are often for narcotics. Those killed during searches are disproportionately nonwhite.

In Taylor’s case, no-knock entry was granted based on a convoluted tale of her apartment possibly storing narcotics sold at another location.

On March 13 at 12:40 a.m., Louisville, Kentucky, police allegedly pounded on Taylor’s door (not required by the warrant), announced themselves and then used a battering ram to forcibly enter the apartment.

After being awoken and fearing dangerous intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, grabbed his gun and fired a shot. Police returned fire, shooting Taylor six times and killing her. No contraband was found in the subsequent search.