State must do more for former foster children

A Supervised Independent Living (SIL) arrangement allows young adults 18 and older to live on their own in a less restrictive environment and learn adult living skills while still in paid foster care. However, youth cannot apply for SIL until their 18th birthday — the same day they have to leave their foster homes. This leads to many entering homeless shelters or the streets. We recommend that youth be allowed to apply for SIL six months before their 18th birthday so they don’t end up in this traumatic predicament. We also recommend that more SIL placements be developed in urban areas, where demand and need are highest.

Health care

Youth who age-out of foster care automatically are enrolled in Medicaid, and federal law allows them to remain on Medicaid until their 26th birthday. However, the challenge becomes renewing their health coverage. Each year, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission mails the young adult a renewal packet, which must be returned to verify residency. Due to the transiency and unstable housing these young adults experience, they often don’t receive the packet. Through no fault of their own, they fail to respond and lose their health coverage.