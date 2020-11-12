Start now to end gerrymandering

Unlike the so-called Iowa Model, which a lot of “good government” groups in Wisconsin favor, my proposal requires using the data about how people in specific districts have voted over the past four or five presidential or gubernatorial elections. It also would allow for disregarding some municipal and county lines and some communities of interest.

I propose these changes because there’s no other way to get to politically competitive districts in Wisconsin.

Such competition is important for the preservation of democracy. If one party gerrymanders its majority into a perpetually dominant position, that seriously erodes public confidence in our democracy and creates doubt that elections mean anything.

Any map where a majority of districts could be contested viably by both Republicans and Democrats would be impossible under the single-member district plan that Wisconsin has now — because too many people live in areas of Republican concentration, and too many in places of Democratic concentration.