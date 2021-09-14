Spirit of defiance lives

Only Washington's state government, which reimburses these workers, has their contact information. So, the SEIU supported a ballot initiative to give only the SEIU — which has a financial incentive to keep the workers ignorant of their right to opt out of SEIU — access to this information.

The initiative was advertised as protection of the elderly from identify theft, but no one offered a shred of evidence connecting public records requests with identity thieves. Such thieves do not usually file public information requests concerning their victims.

The SEIU, in collaboration with the state's heavily Democratic government (the state's last Republican governor was elected in 1980), violated the First Amendment twice: by engaging in viewpoint discrimination (only one side of the argument would have access to the audience), and by nullifying the opt-out right on which, the court has said, the constitutionality of public sector unions depends.

This case also concerns political speech in another way: Government employees unions are conveyor belts, moving money extracted from members into Democratic Party coffers.