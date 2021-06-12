Southern Baptist Convention can't ignore its critics

Moore’s words carry weight — not least because he’s one of the most-respected evangelicals in the United States. His greatest sin seems to be that he often thinks, speaks and acts as a Christian. Among other things, he was a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, which borders on blasphemy among the Trump faithful.

When evangelical Christians threw their support to Trump, many Americans (including yours truly) were perplexed if not shocked. How could they support someone such as Trump, who was willing to divide and conquer through race-baiting and whose misogyny was a sweaty paw on the heart of American womanhood? The overlap between conservative Christianity, especially the Southern Baptist variety, and the Confederate flag-waving constituency has long been apparent and concerning. But the convergence of racist sentiment and Christian leadership is next-level disturbing.

According to Moore, an SBC leader discussing police violence against Blacks said that “only those with guns would prevent black people from burning down all of our cities.” One SBC figure said to Moore in 2017: “We know we can’t take you down. All our wives and kids are with you. This is psychological warfare, to make you think twice before you do or say something.”