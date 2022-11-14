Some random thoughts about Tuesday's election

It has been 50 years since I cast my first vote. I was a year out of college and working my first real job at the Killeen Daily Herald.

The choice for president that year was between the incumbent, Richard M. Nixon, and South Dakota Sen. George McGovern. It was the election that began to corrode my youthful idealism. I learned that sometimes there is no good choice, just a better choice.

I voted for George McGovern. The war in Vietnam had roiled the political waters and McGovern’s promise to end the war appealed to me. Nixon wasn’t a choice as far as I was concerned.

I was sure that the American public would agree with me and cast their votes for the good senator.

Sadly, McGovern lost, 37.5% to 60.7% for the incumbent Nixon. The president won every state except Massachusetts, which went for McGovern, as did the District of Columbia.

As one pundit said at the time, “Instead of the lesser of two evils, we got the evil of two lessers.”

I was crushed, but I learned a valuable lesson: the better candidate doesn’t always win. I learned there are many reasons people vote the way they do, something not taught in my high school social studies classes.

There have been a lot of elections since then, at every level of government, and I have voted in all but two. I regret missing those two.

Most of my votes have been for Democrats, but a fair number have been for Republicans. Many of those votes weren’t for a candidate but rather against another. Sometimes I have had to hold my nose when I cast my ballot.

More often I have been disappointed than elated. And, yes, as time has passed and the years began to pile on, I have come to regret some of my choices.

Last week, America voted for governors, senators, representatives, judges, school board members, city council members and county commissioners. The Republicans I voted for won; the Democrats did not.

At the age of 73, the losses seem to hurt less, or maybe I have just become more cynical. The wins still are sweet, though.

Before the election fades from memory, here are a few observations:

The Bryan mayor’s job pays $10 a month, hardly a princely sum. So why did the three candidates for the position spend more than $180,000 in their effort to win the race. Do they know something the rest of us don’t?

It seems that the economy was the biggest concern of America’s voters, and that makes sense. We all have one or two — or three or four — issues that matter the most to us, whether it be guns or abortion or crime or health care or civil rights or whatever. What matters the most to me may not even be on the radar for you. That doesn’t make me right and you wrong. All our views matter.

But pocketbook issues rise to the top whenever the economy falters, as it sure has this year. As James Carville said 30 years ago, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

That’s something President Joe Biden never got. Throughout the waning days of the campaign, Biden kept telling us everything is wonderful.

The rest of us know it isn’t.

Donald Trump appears to be losing his death grip on the Republican Party. Finally. I won’t belabor the point, but for the life of me I have never understood why so many on the far right are in thrall to the former president. But I accept that they are.

But still it baffles me.

Now, will the nonsense about a stolen 2020 election finally die down? We run the safest, most secure elections in the world. And just because we may not win, doesn’t mean we lose.

When we freely go to the polls, we all win. We should accept that and move forward.

Oh, and stop passing laws designed to prevent some Americans from voting.

Republicans have any number of potential candidates for president in two years. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a big race on Tuesday and looks poised to be a viable candidate to knock off Trump, should he run again, as is expected.

Trump’s refusal to postpone his Tuesday “big announcement” until after the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff for Senate — despite requests from numerous fellow Republicans — shows that Trump cares only about himself.

Republicans just now are coming to realize they made a terrible deal with the devil when they picked Trump as their nominee six years ago.

Joe Biden also is expected to run again in 2024. He shouldn’t. He is appearing more and more confused and sometimes he shuffles more than I do.

But because the president won’t say for sure what his plans are for 2024, other younger, better candidates can’t step up. If not Biden, who would the Democrats nominate? Kamala Harris — you remember, she’s the vice president, or so I’m told? Hopefully not.

You have to love the Libertarians. Despite a few — a very few — victories, there they are, on the ballot election after election. I certainly don’t begrudge their running, but I do wish they would better candidates and then run clear, focused campaigns.

Until they do, they will do nothing more than drain votes away from real candidates.

Speaking of candidates, why do we have so many looney, patently unqualified people on the ballot. Democrats used to have the corner on the crazy market, but Republicans are doing their best to catch up.

How else can you explain Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and, yes, Herschel Walker.

I firmly believe the people in any political subdivision have the right to choose who represents them, but why not select candidates who can actually represent them?

I used to live and breathe politics. Not so much anymore. I am tired of the bickering, the intransigence, the hate. I am tired of violence being used as a political end. I am tired of family turned against family, friend against friend.

Despite my despair and disappointment, I still felt something special when I voted early in the Nov. 8 election. I had exercised my privilege and done my duty — and I felt good.

Unfortunately more than 9.6 million Texans — some 54% of the 17.7 million registered voters — didn’t get that feeling. They stayed home.

I don’t understand that. I bitch and I moan — but I vote. Win or lose (and mostly I lose) I am at the polls the next time they are open.

I do it because I am grateful for the sacrifices made by so many to allow me to do so.

God truly has blessed America and Americans. May He continue to do so.