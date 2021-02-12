Social media should exercise more control over untruths

As the court put it: “A Government-created database could list Medal of Honor winners. Were a database accessible through the Internet, it would be easy to verify and expose false claims.” In a nutshell: The right remedy for lies is more speech, not enforced silence.

The Alvarez case involved a boastful lie about oneself, and it is not entirely clear how it applies to vicious lies about others, or to lies about health, safety and elections. In limited circumstances, the justices have allowed civil actions against defamation, even when a public figure is involved. But in general, the court has been reluctant to allow any kind of “truth police.” Social media providers, prominently including Facebook, have felt the same way.

But the broad protection of lies, defended by reference to the marketplace of ideas, rests on an inadequate understanding of human psychology.

Whenever someone tells us something, our initial inclination is to believe it. If we are told that it is going to snow tomorrow, that the local sports team won today’s football game, or that a good friend just had a heart attack, we tend to think we have been told the truth.

Sure, you might not believe a source that you have learned to distrust. But most of the time, we assume that what we hear is true.