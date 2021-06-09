Social media fact-checkers can shape what people believe

Looking back, there really wasn’t that much new news to report. Very little new evidence has been uncovered over the past year. The pandemic’s origin is still unknown. The fiasco was the media’s propagation of the lie that the issue was settled and that anyone questioning it might be deemed an idiot or conspiracy theorist.

And maybe the intentions of the Facebook fact checkers were good. If there was a magical way to identify misinformation, then social media platforms could do more to refrain from spreading it. Suppressing ideas they don’t like isn’t the way.

Recently, I had a long talk with someone who volunteers at a girls’ school in India, and she said she’d been in contact with some students who expressed fear of COVID vaccines, even though their neighborhood has been ravaged by the pandemic. When she gave them additional information, about relatively greater danger of the disease, they chose to get vaccinated.

What helped was not taking away information but giving people additional information. Censoring information — or what one deems “misinformation” — isn’t as helpful as it seems.

The best we can do is keep questioning, and give people the most complete story we can.

Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and host of the podcast “Follow the Science.” She has written for the Economist, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Psychology Today, Science and other publications.