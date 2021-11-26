So many reasons for us to be thankful

Because life is mostly made up of little experiences, occasionally interrupted by big events, it’s easy to take the little things for granted.

But Shutterfly, the photography and image-sharing company, offers a list of 100 things, large and small, that we ought to single out for our gratitude this Thanksgiving weekend.

Our homes, our incomes and our savings are three large items to be thankful for — especially if we still have them after nearly two years of a pandemic.

Clean water is something we take for granted in America, but much of the world lacks it, reports the Republic.

We take our indoor plumbing and electricity for granted, too.

We expect the lights to go on when we flip a switch, potable water to flow when we open a faucet, or the toilet to flush when a lever is pushed.

Most Americans have access to excellent health care.

Sure, it’s expensive and our government has been incapable of improving it through much-needed meaningful reforms, but if we experience a health scare or get into an accident, most of us will be given the best of care.

Technology innovation is a big blessing.