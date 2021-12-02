So hoping for a tree-mendous holiday

Seriously, though, I was raised on artificial Christmas trees. My earliest memories from childhood in the 1970s are of a solid white tree in the family living room. It was decorated with bright red balls, matching tinsel, and ornaments shaped like candy that I couldn’t resist sampling — repeatedly hoping that the next bite might taste like something other than asbestos.

We also occasionally trimmed a tree with ornaments that my big brother and I had made — when he didn’t have me in a headlock. Several of these decorations were the kind that displayed our elementary school portraits, most of mine featuring a hairstyle from my embarrassing chili-bowl period.

My grandmother had one of those state-of-the-art silver aluminum trees decked out with metallic blue decorations. It looked like it either belonged in Studio 54 or with Mr. Spock on the main bridge of the Starship Enterprise, which — for fledgling geeks such as my brother and me — made Christmas at her house even more “fascinating.” (See what I did there?)

So, this holiday season we’ll carry on our tradition with a brand new discounted artificial Christmas tree that I’ll dread taking down sometime in late February.