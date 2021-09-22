Small business is backbone of the community

Not only have minority-owned small businesses been more likely to report a drop in sales, but the magnitudes of these drops are greater as well, according to Facebook’s Global State of Small Business Report.

With the virus impacting our community, it not only was important for my business to stay open — but also to ensure my employees were able to provide for their families.

We needed to support the community beyond the doors of our restaurant, so we kept our employees on payroll, our prices low and our doors open, using social media to reach out to our neighbors.

One way my business has reached out for support is through engaging with our customers on social media, mainly on our Facebook page, which has helped to keep small businesses such as mine alive during the pandemic.

I frequently use Facebook and Instagram Live to maintain interaction with customers, especially during the height of COVID, reminding them that our restaurant is open while also sharing specials, restaurant updates and exciting news.

When customers tune in, their reactions overwhelmingly are positive and supportive, and I think they enjoy my updates almost as much as I enjoy posting them.