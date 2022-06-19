Sister Cities program opened whole new worlds

The sister-city relationship between Bryan-Sister City program opens College Station, Texas, USA, and Kazan, Tatarstan, USSR, was the driving force for the key experience in my professional life — a series of reporting assignments in the Tatar republic, and a chance to work with the most extraordinary news editor I have ever known.

Those four trips, beginning in September 1990, were personally and spiritually transformative, and they involved painful lessons that continue today.

The florid optimism of the Reagan-Gorbachev years faded quickly. My direct experience of racism, corruption and an infatuation with fascism in Russia was disillusioning for me as a would-be “Russia hand,” but those experiences sharpened my recognition skills and come in handy today.

If I were offered a gig tomorrow in Russia through a sister-city or study-abroad program or a news organization, I would take it in a heartbeat. After all these years, I’m still wired that way, and in fact, I am working on a study-abroad project that I hope will land me in Russia or Cuba next summer.

Wouldn’t send studentsBut I wouldn’t advise any of my students to go, and I don’t think this is the time for deepening sister-city contacts within a country with which we are in a state just short of war.

In the spring of 1990, I was city editor of The Eagle, and the daily wire budget was full of stories about the breakdown of the Soviet order and the opportunities for democratic and capitalist development that seemed to be opening in the Soviet republics.

B-CS was right on the spot, as people of vision in this community moved to open a relationship with a city that was really a perfect fit.

College town, oil town Kazan is a college town, an oil town, a place far from the national center, where national identities and loyalties are as complex as they are in Texas. I remember covering the first visit of Kazan’s blue-ribbon visitors — the trip to Washington-on-the-Brazos, the take-a-Soviet-to-church Sunday, and an electric day in our newsroom.

Andrei Gavrilov, editor of Vechernia Kazan, the evening newspaper, admired our computers and press set-up, saying his own crew got the paper out every day with “typewriters and cigarettes.”

He might have added the key third ingredient: courage. Andrei was in the process of dragging Vechernia Kazan out of the Communist Party on his back, an epic struggle that succeeded, at the cost of Andrei’s life.

But that came later, after I came to call Andrei a friend, a brother, and a boss.

In that visit to The Eagle newsroom, Andrei proposed an exchange of journalists. Our management bought the idea with enthusiasm (I’m honestly not sure how many owners ago that was), and set up a little essay contest to help choose which of us would join Andrei’s news staff for five or six weeks that fall.

I think I won the gig because I was already far along in studying international affairs, working on a master’s in Latin American studies at UT-Austin, and because I proposed coverage that today we might call “hyperlocal,” the mix of local ethnic politics, religion, work, family life, crime — everything that was not Moscow politics, which we were getting tons of through the wire services, big newspaper bureaus and magazines.

So that September I found myself in Sheremetyevo airport, trading earbuds and favorite tunes with my new friend and colleague Misha Birin, who had about 10 words of English but was fluent in Led Zeppelin and was ready for some SRV. I was using as much of my “Russian in 10 minutes a day” as I could conjure up, and it wasn’t much. But we made it to Kazan and we made do, and had a joyfully great time living by our common newsroom code.

Grabbing a 220-volt wireThe reporting, the stuff I got to see and hear, the people I got to cover, was like grabbing a live 220-volt wire (something I actually did while I was there, having volunteered to try to fix a friend’s doorbell and gotten bounced across a stairwell for my trouble).

Russian mafia, connection scored at 2 a.m. in the back room of a nightclub, with a fabulous homemade dinner cooked by the mom of a youth-gang captain.

A senior KGB officer who threatened me in the most urbane, civilized possible way, out of concern that in my naiveté I might imprudently get myself involved in illegal currency exchange or other contact with mafia — kind of read my mail, actually, which shouldn’t have surprised me.

Militia, the youth prison, a Tatar youth-militia organizer, an Orthodox village priest named Vsevolod who everybody said could be my brother and who seemed so to me.

My interpreter, fixer and compadre in mischief, Sasha Malach, a computer-science major working on a ticket to grad school in the States (he wound up with degrees from SUNY-Buffalo and the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, and called me a couple of summers ago to say he was doing well, and professionally had become the “King of S—-,” having established himself profitably in municipal waste management in a big way).

A friend of SakharovAnd of course, my boss, elected on a democratic-reform ticket to the national parliament, where he was a friend and ally of Andrei Sakharov, the physicist and human-rights activist. My fellow reporters would tell me how Andrei would read a hard copy of a “nailing story” on politics. He would come to a paragraph with some special bite to it, and laugh, and mark to delete it, saying as he laughed, “This is impossible.”

But most of it would stay in. And he would bargain with the Party powers, play one petty boss against another, wedge open a little breathing space for his paper, one story, one edition at a time.

A sweet man, literate, complicated, hard nosed and stubborn — the best journalist I’ve ever been around, bad-ass as they come.

So I filed for Vechernia Kazan a couple of times a week, filed to The Eagle when I could (there were two fax machines in the city, and I made only a couple of phone calls in more than five weeks), chased my stories, had my fun, and came home.

The following summer, I got run off from the Eagle, but I was ready to go — I wanted to cover democracy and free press in Russia, by God, and as it turned out, if I was going to do that, it had to be right then.

Teaching reportingI got a job teaching reporting in the journalism department at The University of Texas at Austin while I finished my thesis, got a second job writing sports for the Austin American-Statesman, leveraged The Eagle stories on Kazan into a December-January assignment for the Houston Chronicle, with a huge boost from my UT mentor Gay Lansdon.

Those stories undoubtedly were the key factor in my getting into the doctoral program in government at Georgetown University. I made two more research trips to Kazan over the next few years, completed the Ph.D, and have been teaching reporting and editing for the past 30 years.

But as often happens in this business, what was good news for me, professionally, was not good news to live through. Even during my first trip, the divisions within the democracy/free speech/free enterprise side of Tatar politics were becoming sharper and uglier, too often along straight ethnic lines.

Every Jew I met in Kazan was working on a way out, and most finished their lives in Israel or the United States. I remember one of my interpreters longing for the good news and “optimism” of Vechernia Kazan when it was a propaganda sheet as dictated by the local Party chiefs. Surveillance, by low-tech or high-tech means, was a daily fact, blackmail an obvious possibility.

I was and am proud of my Russia work and all I learned, all I sacrificed, to develop some competencies and “been there” credibility for the classroom, and have always been most grateful to the B-CS sister-city leadership and my managers at The Eagle. But the story itself began to turn sour, as Vladimir Putin and his patrons began to rise, and their opponents, in politics and journalism, began to die.

When we lose a charismatic leader such as Anna Politkovskaya, Galina Starovoitova or Andrei Gavrilov, we lose every story they would have worked from that point on.

In October 1991, while teaching my first journalism classes, covering football for the Statesman, and preparing for my Chronicle assignment that December, I had a phone call from Sasha. Vechernia Kazan, he said, had performed heroically during the coup attempt against Gorbachev, and again in covering Tatar-Russian clashes through the fall. Sasha himself had landed a great “nailing piece” on a corrupt city official.

Andrei had laughed, clapped his hands, and ordered a page-one spot for the story. Andrei died of a heart attack the next day at age 49, worn out from fighting constantly for his paper.

A few weeks after Sasha’s call, I was back in the Vechernia Kazan offices, hanging out with newsroom friends, drinking a little Georgian cognac from the desk drawer, feeling that black emptiness when someone you love is not there and is not coming back. One of the staffers said someone wanted to see me.

It turned out to be Andrei’s administrative assistant, and she had a favor to ask of me. She said, in limited English, that my boss had been fond of “Baptist music,” and that somewhere he had gotten a homemade cassette of this music (I knew the cassette well, because I had made it). She said it calmed him, that he would lean back with his head against the wall and listen at the end of the day. And she asked that, when I got home, I should go to the people at the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan and ask them to sing a song for Andrei and say a prayer for him.

And so it was done.

All to say that when we lose the opportunity to travel safely to an unknown world, when we lose the capacity to listen and hear, when we lose people of vision or people of unrealized potential, to the forces of violence and bigotry and greed that are so strong around the world today, we lose a lot. A voting-rights activist, a lawyer, told some of my students recently that many of us made the mistake of believing that voting rights was a battle that had been won rather than a battle that has to be fought continuously.

So it is, I believe, with people-to-people, church-to-church, and school-to-school contacts between ourselves and the far corners of the world. If we want these relationships and the knowledge and even wisdom they can bring, we’re going to need to open our eyes, be willing to play some grown-up hard ball, and work patiently for a better, more promising day.

A former city editor of The Eagle, Brad Owens is a senior lecturer in the department of journalism, public relations and new media at Baylor University.