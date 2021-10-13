Sissy Farenthold lived a good life

Sissy Farenthold in 1968 became the 19th woman ever elected to the Texas House of Representatives, and the only woman among its 150 members sworn in for the 1969 legislative session.

Then 42, Mary Frances Tarlton “Sissy” Farenthold, a lawyer and mother of five, was elected from her birthplace of Corpus Christi. She soon was in some huge legislative fights, and ran for governor twice — in 1972 and 1974.

And, was runner-up for the Democratic vice-presidential nomination in 1972.

Sissy, so nicknamed because her older brother couldn’t pronounce “sister,” died peacefully, surrounded by family members at her home in Houston Sept. 26, six days short of her 95thbirthday on Oct. 6. She died of complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

She came from a family of lawyers and progressive leaders, and lived up to her heritage. She campaigned for equal rights for everyone — women, minorities, gays — and for sexual freedom, abortion rights, and quality education.

After attending Corpus Christi High School, Sissy graduated from The Hockaday School in Dallas; from Vassar College at 19 in 1946; and from The University of Texas School of Law in 1949, at 22 — one of three women in a class of 800.