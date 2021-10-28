Shouldn't be hard to find decency

I can’t fathom how someone so apparently intelligent and empathic as Vance could resort to such callousness. This is the same man who wrote a critically acclaimed memoir of his white working-class upbringing that shed needed light on Trump’s rise to power. In so doing, he exposed his own family with a raw realism, coupled with humor.

I loved both the book and the movie that was made from it. But Vance has squandered any good will toward him with his desperate grab for Trumpworld approval.

In so doing, too, Vance may have written his own tragedy. By any measure, he should lose his campaign. In a better world, it would be because he insulted the Trump (and his own) base by implying that they’d applaud the mocking of people in shock and grief.

Meanwhile, Trump has been a bystander to this story who, one can always hope, has discovered the interior rewards of the high road. He may well despise Baldwin for his wicked impersonations of him on “Saturday Night Live,” which were hilarious to anyone with a sense of humor. But contrary to Vance’s craven calculation, Trump has stayed silent on the tragedy.