Should politicians get a cognitive test?

WASHINGTON — Nikki Haley’s recent suggestion that politicians of a certain age should submit to cognitive testing seemed like an early shot across the bow of Election 2024.

Could she possibly have been talking about both the current and previous presidents, one of whom could be her initial opponent should she decide to run for the White House herself?

Haley, currently the relatively youthful age of 49, would be of roughly average age among American presidents if elected in 2024, though in the past two cycles we have elected men who have been on the AARP mailing list for a while.

President Biden, whose age is sometimes painfully apparent, was 77 when elected and is now 78. Donald Trump was a mere lad of 70 when elected and was 74 when he faced Biden in 2020. Even Ronald Reagan, whom we considered elderly toward the end of his second term, was a mere 69 when first elected in 1980 — and was younger than Biden is now when he left office in January 1989 at age 77.

So, what of Haley’s idea? Should presidents, vice presidents and other elected leaders be forced to take cognitive tests? What about Supreme Court justices? Beginning at what age — 60, 65, 70? How often? Annually or every two years? Who should preside over such examinations, and how should they be reported to the public?