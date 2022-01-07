Sexual violence follows no timeline

Flowers should write less and read more. She could start with the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, which uses CDC data to estimate that one in five U.S. women will experience rape or attempted rape in their lifetime. www.nsvrc.org/

Or Flowers could go to the latest annual report from the U.S. Justice Department, which estimates that about 320,000 people in the U.S. were raped or sexually assault in 2020. bjs.ojp.gov/library/publications/criminal-victimization-2020

The estimated annual rate of victimization — 1.2 per 1,000 people — is remarkably consistent. Another consistent Justice Department finding is that two out of three assaults are never reported to law enforcement.

Flowers could come to Bryan-College Station and visit firsthand with the licensed counselors at the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC).

Sadly, they responded to a 30% uptick in the need for services in 2021 compared with 2020. They start the year 2022 battling a more than 70-person wait list.