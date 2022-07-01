 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Send corn reserve to feed the Sudan

Watching television, I was saddened by the sight of women and children starving to death in the Sudan. It was very disheartening.

One way to help this problem is to use ethe five billion bushels of corn currently used to produce ethanol for automobiles. Let the 10% addition of ethanol from corn — currently required in our gasoline — be retied.

Let the five billion busehes of corn be converted to corn meal and ship it to the Sudan.

This seems to be the logical and Christian thing to do.

RALPH A. ZINGARO

College Station

