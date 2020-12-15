Self-governance means we all must step up

These organizations engage teachers in serious discussion of core documents in American history to understand how principles of freedom, legal equality and rights have unfolded throughout our short, fragile, but well-balanced history as a republic.

Fundamental American values such as these are under debate constantly. The National Christian Forensics and Communications Association is one of just a few organizations — if not the only one — that helps students think deeply enough about different points of view to debate them intelligently, with integrity and with grace toward those who disagree.

Fewer organizations exist at the college level, in part because too many people assume that kids have had enough civics by the time they’ve graduated high school. The William S. Knight Center for Patriotic Education at College of the Ozarks is one of the innovative college-level projects under construction.

When people learn about America’s founding principles, they tend to love these principles and become informed patriots.

Many of us love this heritage enough to defend it and to encourage us to become a “more perfect Union” by living up to it.