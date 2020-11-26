Seeking to make America 'a better place'

“I am sorry to hear of the deaths of your children, but still I hope that you will submit to the Lord’s will and be thankful for every dispensation of his providence that He is pleased to send your way, that is to say the Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, blessed be the name of the Lord.”

An ancestral cousin suffered similar grief, illness taking his daughter and granddaughter, both named Nancy. Yet his gratitude to God was strong enough to break through this bleak blanket of sorrow.

He wrote: “The all-wise giver of every good bestows on his unworthy subjects the necessities and comforts of life, both spiritual and temporal. I feel at times that I should blush at my ingratitude.”

Another couple with six children living in humble circumstances focused on the basics. “We thank God that we always have plenty to eat and clothes to wear. We are as happy and content as can be expected.”

David Acheson, a neighbor in both Ireland and America, expressed gratitude to his parents for his upbringing. “When I reflect on the care you bestowed upon me, the pains you took to instruct my youth in virtuous things, I wonder how it is possible for children to ever be ungrateful to their parents.”