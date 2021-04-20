Seeking another race against Patrick

But Collier says Democrats can cut into that taken-for-granted backing by pointing to what he says is insufficient state investment by the Republicans who control state government in things such as public education, hospitals and broadband internet availability all over the state.

Collier also says that Patrick’s sometimes over-the-top actions have demonstrated publicly a thin skin to criticism.

For instance, Patrick recently called a press conference to complain about corporate executives who had echoed Democratic criticism of his strong backing for making voting harder, and then angrily shouted at reporters for writing about it.

Collier said his internal polling shows Patrick’s positive-over-negative rating has shrunk from plus 10 to about plus 1.

Collier also said that he personally has learned a lot about campaign infrastructure, fundraising, and other nuts and bolts of running for office.

Some has come from helping the 2000 campaigns of Dallas State Sen. Royce West for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, which he lost in a runoff to Mary “MJ” Hegar; and as a senior adviser in Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.