Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST TEXAS **HANNA EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN TODAY AND TONIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL GALVESTON, COASTAL HARRIS, GALVESTON ISLAND AND BOLIVAR PENINSULA, INLAND BRAZORIA, INLAND GALVESTON, AND WHARTON - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BRAZORIA ISLANDS, COASTAL BRAZORIA, COASTAL JACKSON, COASTAL MATAGORDA, INLAND JACKSON, INLAND MATAGORDA, AND MATAGORDA ISLANDS * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 230 MILES SOUTHEAST OF GALVESTON TX OR ABOUT 260 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF MATAGORDA TX - 26.7N 92.4W - STORM INTENSITY 40 MPH - MOVEMENT WEST-NORTHWEST OR 290 DEGREES AT 9 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM HANNA WILL CONTINUE TO SLOWLY MOVE WEST-NORTHWESTWARD ACROSS THE GULF OF MEXICO TODAY WITH A TURN TOWARD THE WEST TONIGHT. A WESTWARD MOVEMENT IS EXPECTED TO THEN CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND IS FORECAST TO BE NEAR OR MOVE INTO THE TEXAS COASTAL BEND SATURDAY MORNING. HANNA IS EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN A BIT MORE UNTIL IT MAKES LANDFALL, WITH A GRADUALLY WEAKENING AS IT MOVES FURTHER INLAND. LOCALLY, WINDS AND SEAS WILL BE ON THE RISE TODAY AS HANNA APPROACHES THE LOCAL GULF WATERS, RESULTING IN DANGEROUS MARINE CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NEARSHORE AND OFFSHORE WATERS. IN RESPONSE, TIDES WILL INCREASE, WHICH COULD PRODUCE MINOR COASTAL FLOODING. THE STRONGEST WIND FIELD SHOULD REMAIN OVER THE GULF WATERS ADJACENT TO MATAGORDA BAY. INLAND, RAINBANDS GENERATED FROM HANNA WILL MOVE INTO SOUTHEAST TEXAS THROUGHOUT THE DAY TODAY AND TONIGHT. THE MOST CONCERNING THREAT REMAINS TO BE FLOODING RAINS, FOLLOWED BY ELEVATED SEAS AND TIDES. 3 TO 5 INCHES OF RAIN WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS OF 8 INCHES OR MORE ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE SOUTHERNMOST COUNTIES OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS WITH LOWER AMOUNTS EXPECTED ELSEWHERE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE TEXAS GULF COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS INLAND SOUTHEAST TEXAS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST TEXAS, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE MATAGORDA BAY AREA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - LOCALIZED INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING MAINLY ALONG IMMEDIATE SHORELINES AND IN LOW-LYING SPOTS, OR IN AREAS FARTHER INLAND NEAR WHERE HIGHER SURGE WATERS MOVE ASHORE. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME OVERSPREAD WITH SURGE WATER. DRIVING CONDITIONS DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE SURGE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. - MODERATE BEACH EROSION. HEAVY SURF ALSO BREACHING DUNES, MAINLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS. STRONG RIP CURRENTS. - MINOR TO LOCALLY MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST TEXAS, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE MATAGORDA BAY AREA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT. - MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SOME FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST TEXAS, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE MATAGORDA BAY AREA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST TEXAS, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HOUSTON/GALVESTON TX AROUND 7 AM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.