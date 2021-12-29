Seeking a love-handle cure

Yes, it’s that time again when I reminisce about the important events that have transpired over the past 12 months, like how in the world I grew so much ear hair in one year.

My elders often have told me how fast time flies, but I never really believed them until I began to feel like I was shaving about every 30 minutes. Now, another year already has come and gone, and I still haven’t found time to teach our pets to use the toilet or develop a vaccine for love handles.

And speaking of vaccines, the COVID-19 shot, jab, dose, puncture, skewering, or whatever you want to call it (and still get censored on Facebook), has really been the story of 2021. In fact, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, we now have another controversial topic to avoid discussing at our family gatherings — along with politics, religion and the correct pronouns to use for that emu in the Liberty Mutual Insurance commercials.

Actually, though, I’ve been quite open with friends and loved ones about my willingness to have not one, not two, but three COVID-19 vaccine doses — and I still haven’t grown a second head.