Seeking a course correction at A&M

After completing his mission along with millions of other actual anti-fascists, Rudder went on to lead Texas A&M forward at a critical juncture in our history. Our university, state and nation owe him a debt of gratitude for showing that a first-class, practical and liberal education and promotion within should be based on individual merit — not on gender, color or creed. He was right of course. The only question now is, can such a legacy endure its latest challenge?

We believe that it can, and that all Aggies will be better off for having been shaped by such a place. They will be prepared to serve in a real-world that revolves around facts not feelings and prepared to succeed in it having learned that success and failure are the result of their abilities and decisions and not due to the patronage of their “allies” or the malevolence of invisible forces.

The prospects for such freedom may appear bleak, but this ain’t our first rodeo here on the post oak prairie. Our mission statement declares that “In the 21st century, Texas A&M University seeks to assume a place of preeminence among public universities while respecting its history and traditions.”