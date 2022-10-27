Searcy L. Toliver, Democrat for Brazos County District Clerk

1. How accessible to the public is the District Clerk’s Office? Do you see any changes or improvements you would make? (150 words)

The DC Office is readily accessible to the public and is housed in the Brazos County Courthouse. The operational hours are from 8am-5pm.

I would make sure that the office is staffed sufficiently to adhere to these hours and to make sure that the community has access to all facets of this office.

2. How secure are the records that the District Clerk is charged with maintaining? (150 words)

The District Clerks Office maintains the computerized system that Brazos County has secured for its departments. Everyone that has access to this system has a secure log on code that is unique to them.

3. Is this a full time position or would you hold another job in addition to the District Clerk duties? (100 words)

I consider the District Clerk’s position to be full time as you have a staff of 18 to oversee and make sure that the office is run as efficiently as possible. I would not have a second job and this job would be a priority to me.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this office? (100 words)

I have over 30 years in the customer service field with many of them in a supervisory capacity where I’ve been responsible for staffing and payroll. I have a BS in Criminal Justice. I am a member of Morning Star Baptist Church where I am on the Trustee Board and I’m VP of The Bethune Women’s Club. I was recently honored as a You’re The Tops Honoree for the works that I have done in the community.