Ruining professional football forever

One of the fondest memories I have is of spending Sunday afternoons with my father, either sitting in Section 633 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, or at the kitchen table in Havertown, watching the Eagles work their magic.

You might have noticed that I am using the past tense. That is because I no longer consider myself an Eagles fan. In fact, I no longer consider myself a fan of the NFL. I am done.

This is bigger than when I broke up with my fiance. This is bigger than when I said I wouldn’t watch the Sixers anymore after they honored convicted felon Meek Mill, because despite my love for Dr. J, I’m not that interested in basketball. This is even bigger than when I was rooting against the Flyers after they disrespected Kate Smith by removing her statue. That last one was hard, because next to football, hockey is the sport that had the strongest hold on my heart. But rooting for the Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins has made things a little easier to bear.

Football, though, is different. Football is family, faith, the sinew of my body and the palace of my memories. It is one of the things that ties me to my father, gone now almost four decades. It is something that my mother, with him in Heaven, loved as much if not more than her husband and sons.