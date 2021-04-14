Rudder knew diversity is essential to democracy

On Friday, The Eagle featured a column by Joe Bourgeois and Matt Poling describing their assessment of the current intellectual climate and directional challenges to public higher education in general and Texas A&M’s potential role amid these sociological and political cultural influences.
Reading this column introduced me to the existence of The Rudder Foundation. I was interested because my father taught me when I began elementary school in 1959 that, in his opinion, two particular public officials were worthy of utmost respect because of their demonstrated leadership: Dwight David Eisenhower and James Earl Rudder.
While I have no doubt that the authors feel strongly about various tensions existing within culture, politics and public higher education institutions, their advocacy of “a new course for Texas A&M” — which expressly opposes such threats as “liberal, activist, ‘woke,’ and progressive political agendas” — seems more to advocate “fighting fire with polarized fire” than advocating strength of opinion within desired diversity.
Their column seems to compare the totalitarian forces of nationalism which President Eisenhower and President Rudder successfully opposed in wartime with forces “from the left” faced today in higher public education.
This ignores the fact that repression can have roots in “the political right” as much as “the political left.”
The column’s authors and others rightly may tell me, “Mr. Foote, you have no idea of the issues faced by higher public education ‘from the left’ and what we need to do ‘in defense of the right.’” Public higher education is not my occupational field.
Invoking President Rudder’s name, however, in a strategy for policy advocacy fueled by ideological vitriol to promote a questionable rationale for institutional well-being generates serious doubts for me, given President Rudder’s biographical record.
Certainly A&M Earl Rudder — who served as A&M’s president from 1959 until his death in 1970 — was no political liberal, yet he was a patient, deliberate, determined and personable strategist and tactician, arguably with vision which was progressive for his time and office.
He clearly opposed destructive activist behavior and agendas.
(What would he have said about the Jan. 6 “radical political right” insurrection at the U.S. Capitol? I think we know.)
He did not, though, rant publicly against opponents of his vision nor against the status quo, which, he understood, often needs to change and evolve for a better future. Instead, he “moved mountains” by framing conversations, options, deliberations, decision-making, legislation and policy actions toward the greater good for the greater number.
James Earl Rudder was a leader of people and institutions who worked from and toward a vision of evolving, non-ideological public service with integrity for broadening constituent involvement.
He once fought militarily to preserve democracy. Then he served faithfully to strengthen and expand democracy.
We all are indebted to him, not because he was defensive or offensive in policy reactive modes, but because he was proactive for Texans and society as a whole, recognizing — ahead of many — how diversity is essential for all democracies and their institutions.
Ted V. Foote Jr. is pastor of Bryan’s First Presbyterian Church.