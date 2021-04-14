Rudder knew diversity is essential to democracy

The column’s authors and others rightly may tell me, “Mr. Foote, you have no idea of the issues faced by higher public education ‘from the left’ and what we need to do ‘in defense of the right.’” Public higher education is not my occupational field.

Invoking President Rudder’s name, however, in a strategy for policy advocacy fueled by ideological vitriol to promote a questionable rationale for institutional well-being generates serious doubts for me, given President Rudder’s biographical record.

Certainly A&M Earl Rudder — who served as A&M’s president from 1959 until his death in 1970 — was no political liberal, yet he was a patient, deliberate, determined and personable strategist and tactician, arguably with vision which was progressive for his time and office.

He clearly opposed destructive activist behavior and agendas.

(What would he have said about the Jan. 6 “radical political right” insurrection at the U.S. Capitol? I think we know.)