ROO would protect College Station neighborhoods

Fourth, the ROO is legal. The city attorney has vetted the ROO proposal and a similar ordinance has been in place since 2006 in Bryan. Occupancy limits are common in university towns — this ROO would be less restrictive than policies in many other cities in Texas and around the country. The ROO would build on the recently adopted new definition of family and relationships that was approved only a few months ago. If the current ordinance is legal, it stands to reason that the new ordinance would be legal too.

So what would the ROO do? It would pave a way for neighborhoods that still are dominated by families, retirees and young professionals to retain their character.

The neighborhoods that would benefit most from this are those with homes that are moderately priced — making them ideal targets for investors looking to cram four individuals into a single-family home — but have not been overrun by that pressure to date. There is a shortage of this type of housing in College Station. Our city council is right to be concerned and right to do something about it.